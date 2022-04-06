Two hikers rescued from Koko Head trail on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A 14-year-old and 51-year-old were both rescued Wednesday while climbing the Koko Head Trail in Hawaii Kai.
On April 6, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was called to the Koko Head trail Wednesday morning, after a 14-year-old girl ascended the trail, and fell ill about three-quarters of the way up the trail. The hiker was airlifted to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
During her rescue operation, a second hiker on the Koko Head Trail was reported to be in need of HFD assistance. A 51-year-old female had fallen and suffered a minor injury. She was escorted to the top of the trail where she was transported to the landing zone. Medical care was transferred to EMS.
All HFD personnel were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.
Hiking Safety Tips:
● Never hike alone.
● Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your
battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up battery.
● Pack food, snacks and water.
● Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
● Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.
● Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning
signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.