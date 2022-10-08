Two Hawaii families dealing with rare blood condition looking for a bone marrow match

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters -- a child and adult who both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month.
Rezen Davis, 7, from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her mother, Risty Davis, told KITV4 Rezen started to have new bruises daily which led her to need blood tests.
After seeing the severity of her condition, she was taken to the ER and ultimately diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia.
"They had to transfuse platelets about five times. They did one blood transfusion and they recently tested Adanai to see if he’s a match for his Rezen. Right now, we're trying to encourage people to get swabbed and see if they're a match for anybody,” said Risty.
Risty said she is worried about finding a donor for Rezen if her son is not a match. Because of the large mix of ethnicities in Hawaii, there is a smaller pool of potential candidates.
The Davis family is working with "Be the Match" organization. Officials said three to four Hawaii residents are currently on the registration list for a bone marrow.
"It consists of an online registration form and a cheek swab that takes five minutes of your time. There’s about a 1 in 220 chance of matching but just being in the database gives these patients and their families hope," said Nainoa Wong, community relations manager at Be the Match.
Kaimuki resident Scot Shimamura said his 34-year-old daughter, Kara Lee, was also suddenly diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. He said she is in desperate need of a bone marrow and requires almost three blood transfusions weekly.
"Donating will give you chance to become that superhero as much as any police, fireman, EMT, doctor or nurse. Save a life. It’s critical and very much needed and not only for my daughter but many people here in Hawaii," said Shimamura.
If you’re interested in registering at “Be the Match”, click here.