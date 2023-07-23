Two freedivers pronounced dead Sunday morning after incident on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Sunday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. for missing divers. The divers were said to be missing for several hours.
Firefighters saw a submerged light about 150 feet from the shore and noticed it was not moving. That's when rescuers swam out, dove underwater, and brought the diver to shore at around 4:45 a.m. He was unresponsive.
The second diver was found a couple hours later and was also unresponsive. The two divers were both men
"It's incredibly tragic and sad event and under any circumstances," said Dylan Currier, a freediving instructor and educator at Free Dive Safe.
Currier is a professional freediving instructor and educator at Freedive Safe Hawaii. He says he encourages other divers to educate themselves on the risks and dangers that come with free diving.
"There's a continuous occurrence of the loss of life that is largely due to a lack of education and implementation of safety protocols," Currier said.
Currier says it's important for divers to learn about the health risks that come with limiting oxygen intake. This can lead to loss of motor control and blackouts, which can lead to drowning.
"Never really know your limits when you're in ocean because there are too many variable within our own body and the sea as well we need the backup when something goes awry," Currier said.
Going diving with educated and experienced divers can also make all the difference.
"All we need is a solid buddy to come rescue us, bring us to surface, protect your airway and get us into a situation where it's safe to breathe. Lives can be saved rather than lost," Currier said.
The names of the divers have not yet been released.