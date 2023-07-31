Two Families Reunite in Waipio After Finding Class Ring in France

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
WAIPIO, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- Two families from opposite sides of the world have reunited in Hawaii - all because of a class ring found in France.
In November of 2021, Sebastien Roure was using a metal detector on a World War II battlefield in France. There he found a class ring with the initials R. and the name Kuroda. In hopes of finding the ring's owner, he searched up the name, year, and the school name on the ring.
“They knew there was something behind it. It looked like a personal item. He had a gut feeling it would be important,” said Gerard Fort translating for Roure.
The ring belonged to Staff Sergeant Robert Kuroda, who attended Farrington High School in the 1940s. After high school, Robert Kuroda was drafted into the army during World War II and was stationed in France.
In 2022, members of the Kuroda family went to France to bring the ring back to Hawai'i. On Monday, Roure and his family visit the Kurodas to see the ring back in its rightful home.
“Within the family, it brought back a lot of pride. It brought, I think, knowledge to the younger generation, information to the younger generation but also brought a sense of pride to our generation for again the sacrifices of the generation above us,” said Kevin Kuroda, Robert Kuroda’s Nephew.
Robert Kuroda has a display at Kuroda Auto Body to honor him. The ring has joined the display next to his Medal of Honor. The Kurodas will be taking the Roure Family around Oahu to properly thank them for returning a piece of their family's history.