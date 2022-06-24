Two extricated from crash on Kamehameha Highway near Waialua By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in Waialua early Friday morning. HFD responded to the call at 3:48 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. they found two vehicles involved in a crash in the northbound lane, near the coffee fields on Kamehameha Highway.The vehicles involved were a sedan and a commercial truck. Two people inside the sedan needed to be extricated out of the vehicle due to the damage.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were on scene and took over medical care of the driver and passenger. Their conditions are not known at this time.The cause of the crash is under investigation. National Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade By Ariane de Vogue, Tierney Sneed, Chandelis Duster and Devan Cole, CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Personnel Transports Motor Vehicle Work Sedan Driver Occupant Emergency Medical Services Crash Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts HPD arrest multiple suspects in connection with shooting near Blaisdell Center Updated May 29, 2022 Business New website makes it more convenient for notaries and their customers Updated Apr 2, 2022 Local Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills Jan 26, 2022 Local University of Hawaii’s Pacific Disaster Center receives prestigious UN Sasakawa Award Updated May 26, 2022 COVID-19 Maui County to give out thousands of at-home COVID-19 testing kits Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Honolulu city officials to host webinar for landlords, renters on relief and mediation Updated May 10, 2022 Recommended for you