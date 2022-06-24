 Skip to main content
Two extricated from crash on Kamehameha Highway near Waialua

Generic car crash
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in Waialua early Friday morning. 

HFD responded to the call at 3:48 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. they found two vehicles involved in a crash in the northbound lane, near the coffee fields on Kamehameha Highway.

The vehicles involved were a sedan and a commercial truck. Two people inside the sedan needed to be extricated out of the vehicle due to the damage.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were on scene and took over medical care of the driver and passenger. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

