Two children hospitalized, one in critical condition after near-drowning at Ala Moana Beach KITV4 Web Staff Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reportedly rushed two children to the hospital, and one is in critical condition.Paramedics were called to Ala Moana Beach Park just after 7:00pm Monday night.A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A 9-year-old girl is in serious but stable condition after both apparently nearly drowned.As of 10pm, detectives are still on scene. This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.