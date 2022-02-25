Two Chaminade students participate in Zoom discussion with Pope Francis

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Pope Francis speaks to students during the virtual Building Bridges event.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Chaminade students got to meet with Pope Francis on February 24, 2022, via a Zoom call.
The virtual event with the leader of the Catholic Church was entitled “building bridges” and included 100 students from Catholic universities.
According to a press release, the conversation focused on pressing contemporary topics such as immigration, climate change, and global events. Pope Francis asked the students in the meeting “This time is not a time of changes. It is a change of times. How can we manage this change of times?”
The selected Chaminade University students were Joseph Durocher, a senior studying biochemistry, and Alycia Tausaga, a junior studying environmental science.
Tausaga explained the importance the meeting held for her, saying “Being a Pacific Islander, who experienced and saw firsthand the impacts of climate crisis in my community, it struck the heart that I was able to; and thankfully, everyone brought this conversation to the forefront of the dialogue.”
Both Durocher and Tausaga were part of a group of 15 students selected from the Pacific and western United States.