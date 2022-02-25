 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Two Chaminade students participate in Zoom discussion with Pope Francis

  • Updated
  • 0
Pope Francis

Pope Francis speaks to students during the virtual Building Bridges event.

 Courtesy of Chaminade University

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Chaminade students got to meet with Pope Francis on February 24, 2022, via a Zoom call.

The virtual event with the leader of the Catholic Church was entitled “building bridges” and included 100 students from Catholic universities.

According to a press release, the conversation focused on pressing contemporary topics such as immigration, climate change, and global events. Pope Francis asked the students in the meeting “This time is not a time of changes. It is a change of times. How can we manage this change of times?”

The selected Chaminade University students were Joseph Durocher, a senior studying biochemistry, and Alycia Tausaga, a junior studying environmental science.

Tausaga explained the importance the meeting held for her, saying “Being a Pacific Islander, who experienced and saw firsthand the impacts of climate crisis in my community, it struck the heart that I was able to; and thankfully, everyone brought this conversation to the forefront of the dialogue.”

Both Durocher and Tausaga were part of a group of 15 students selected from the Pacific and western United States.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK