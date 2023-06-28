Two-car crash shuts down Daniel K. Inouye Highway

The witness says conditions were foggy and wet at the time...and that there were FIVE people in the SUV -- and one person in the van.
Daniel K. Inouye highway has reopened, after being closed for three hours due to a two-car accident.
A witness says a black Ford SUV was speeding, hydroplaned, and then hit a van coming in the opposite direction.
Big Island Police and first responders later came to the scene.
The witness says conditions were foggy and wet at the time, and that there were five people in the SUV and one person in the van.
No serious injuries have been reported at this time.
