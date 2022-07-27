Two boats on Maui will be sold in live auction, DLNR announces KITV4 Web Staff Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation Maui District will be holding a vessel auction for two sailing vessels.The first is 24' boat, with a starting bid of $750, and the second is a 34' boat, starting at $2,500. For more information, visit this page, or go to the DBOR webpage. The deadline to submit bid forms is August 16, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maui Boat Auction Auction Internet Fleet Page Sailing Vessel Division Of Boating And Ocean Recreation Maui District Vessel Bid More From KITV 4 Island News Local Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral May 13, 2022 Local EMS responds to a head-on collision involving a tour bus near Waimea Beach Park Updated Nov 24, 2021 Local Hawaiian Electric shares its challenges in keeping its customers powered up Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local HFD ends search and rescue efforts for missing hiker near Makapuu Updated May 12, 2022 Local Illegal fireworks disturb residents in some Oahu neighborhoods Updated Nov 30, 2021 Local Maui woman, 22, reported missing after leaving hospital, found safe | UPDATE Updated Jul 13, 2022 Recommended for you