Two arrested after police pursuit in Lahaina ends in the water

MAUI, Lahaina (KITV4) -- Two people are in the hospital after a police pursuit ends in the water on Wednesday morning in Lahaina.
Lahaina Patrol officers responded to a possible attempted break-in when two suspects fled the scene.
Police pursuit the car along Honoapiilahi Highway by the Lahaina Bypass Road when the light blue/silver Toyota Pickup collided with a Black 2019 GMC Yukon, causing the Yukon to lose control and collide into a Black 2016 GMC Canyon.
Due to the impact of the collision with the Yukon, the Toyota began to roll over several times, colliding with the Yukon again, before coming to a rest on the rocky shore.
The driver of the Toyota continued to drive and ended up in the water.
It is reported that witnesses alerted law enforcement that the male exited the Toyota and was fleeing on foot when he began swimming out into the water.
Officers then made contact with the 19-year-old male and were able to take him into custody.
Officers report the female passenger of the Toyota was still in the vehicle and called for a medic while fire personnel responded to injuries.
Both occupants of the Toyota were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further medical treatment, where they currently remain.
The other individuals involved in the motor vehicle collision were also treated and released on the scene.
The collision also caused a traffic nightmare along Honoapiilahi Highway.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.