Two additional Kaimuki properties under investigation after city stalls "monster home" project

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid what many deem an ongoing "monster home" crisis in Kaimuki, area residents have submitted multiple complaints to the neighborhood board over three properties they believe could be violating city ordinances.
The Department of Planning and Permitting confirmed Friday it is investigating two of those properties -- one on Koko Head Avenue and another on Pakolu Street. The probes come after DPP announced Thursday it is in the process of revoking building permits for a controversial multi-dwelling project on Sierra Drive.
Many residents in Kaimuki agree the onslaught of monster homes in their community is alarming mainly because they drive up the already steep housing costs.
Longtime resident Trisha Kehaulani Watson, who also served on the city's monster home task force, pointed out developers diverging from the plans they provide the planning department create a neighborhood safety hazard.
"If a fire breaks out, the fire department doesn't know the layout. Or for HPD, what happens is, because you have so many residents sort of packed into these monster homes, they take up all the street parking," Watson said.
"Then, the police get called over parking issues when they really really need to be focused on more important property crimes or violent crimes," she added.
Jason DeMarco, a member of the Kaimuki neighborhood board, reported, "we're hearing that some of the more egregious properties are the result of kind of repeat offenders that are going around and constructing multiple of these kind of large, monster home properties."
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents Kaimuki, is looking into drafting legislation requiring developers to knock down completed homes that do not follow code.
"That's a pretty broad step but I think it's warranted because we have to send a strong message to folks that you cannot just go ahead and build these houses," Waters said.
DPP reported it is in the process of revoking building permits for projects in East Honolulu over ordinance violations. DPP declined further comment on the Sierra Drive property because it is expecting the developer to appeal.