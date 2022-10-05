 Skip to main content
Twins walk 20 miles across Hawaii -- and plan to in every U.S. state -- to raise awareness for kids in foster care

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Twin brothers are in Hawaii, all to make history by walking 20 miles in every state, to raise awareness for kids in the foster care systems.

KITV4 was with the brothers from South Carolina as they made their trek across Oahu.

