Twins walk 20 miles across Hawaii -- and plan to in every U.S. state -- to raise awareness for kids in foster care

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Twin brothers are in Hawaii, all to make history by walking 20 miles in every state, to raise awareness for kids in the foster care systems.
KITV4 was with the brothers from South Carolina as they made their trek across Oahu.
Davon and Tavon woods are continuing their journey across America 50 states, 20 miles in each.
"This is very important because me and Tavon got taken away from our biological parents and got put into the foster care system," explains Davon. "I know that in Hawaii you are honoring 2 young children who were in foster care in honor of Fabian Garcia and Ariel who was just 6. Both of those kids got killed by their foster parents so this is sad for both of the kids.”
The Woods Brothers were greeted by a foster parent and a local mother who follows them on social media and was there to share aloha for the brothers who bring awareness to foster care.
Marlena Silva says, "Supporting foster kids, we all want to be one Ohana, so we want to let them know we welcome them, and we appreciate them sharing their love with us here and get more awareness for all the keiki that aren’t so fortunate.”
“It’s definitely a struggle for these foster kids, as well as us being foster parents," says foster care parent Josiah Koria. "We need more support more awareness so people understand what these foster kids go through on a day to day basis. Not easy for them at all love them as if they were our own.”
Davon & Tavon Woods say that at the end of a 20 mile journey from Waimanalo to the State Capitol their message to Hawaii is: "We love you all we just want to say thank you all. Thank you for support and thank you for allowing us the hospitality we just want to continue spread hope spread love all around this world we love you and appreciate you."