Twin Fin Hotel partners with ocean conservation org Parley for beach cleanup event

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Twin Fin hotel (formerly Aston Waikiki Beach) is partnering with ocean conservation organization Parley for the Oceans to launch a beach cleanup day, Friday.
On Friday, February 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the public is invited to join The Twin Fin and Parley in a presentation, including educational programs and talks featuring Parley guest speakers at the hotel, followed by a beach cleanup along Waikiki beach. Friday’s event will be the first of a five-part beach cleanup collaboration series throughout 2023.
The beach cleanup collaboration will show attendees to learn how to properly remove waste from beaches and intercept ocean-bound plastics from a team of Parley’s experts.
You can sign up to the participate in the beach cleanup here.
The Parley is a global network of creators and leaders working together to promote the beauty and fragility of the world’s oceans. The Twin Fin has taken the Parley AIR pledge as its first step to eliminating single-use plastics from the hotel.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.