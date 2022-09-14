'Turning point in pandemic." | Local leaders react to WHO's optimistic COVID announcement

The World Health Organization today announced a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO reported that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020. The WHO Director says the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.
Many local health leaders say, now is not the time to stop running.
"It is a sign of all the hard work and vigilance getting us to this point," says Dr. Shilpa Patel, Chief Quality Officer at Hawai'i Pacific Health. "One thing that he did say is now's not the time to let down our guard, if anything to run faster and harder to get to the finish line so that we can reap the benefits of the hard work we have put in the last couple of years."
The WHO issued a set of policies for governments to strengthen their efforts against the virus ahead of the expected winter surge, warning that new variants could undo the progress made so far.
"I don't think we will be free from COVID -- the virus is incredibly smart and will continue to mutate," says Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Associate Dean at John A. Burns Medical School. "What makes us all pause is the virus is mutating, and we hope this next generation of boosters -- that have been available now for the past month -- that it will continue to be very protective against severe illness and hospitalizations. "
Both health Leaders plus, the State Department of Health say, for us in Hawaii to finish strong, they are encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted.
And the doctors say, that like the flu, Covid-19 will be with us forever no matter what form it takes.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.