'Turning point in pandemic." | Local leaders react to WHO's optimistic COVID announcement

The World Health Organization today announced a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO reported that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020. The WHO Director says the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.

