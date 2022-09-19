 Skip to main content
Turks and Caicos under shelter-in-place order as Hurricane Fiona slams islands after leaving 5 dead across the Caribbean

In its devastating path of destruction, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least five people across the Caribbean, cut power and water service for most of Puerto Rico's 3.1 million residents and left more than 1 million without running water in the Dominican Republic. The storm was threatening more deadly flooding Tuesday as it slammed the Turks and Caicos islands.

Hurricane Fiona battered the Turks and Caicos islands most of Tuesday with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and up to 4 feet of storm surge, prompting officials to urge residents to stay indoors.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in Puerto Rico and CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Robert Shackelford, Artemis Moshtaghian, Taylor Ward, Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report

