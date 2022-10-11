 Skip to main content
Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she's leaving party

Tulsi Gabbard, here speaking at a rally on June 23, in Washington, says she's leaving the Democratic Party. Gabbard sought the Democratic nomination in 2020.

 Michaal Nigro/Sipa/AP

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies.

