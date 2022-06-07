Tuesday's 2022 election filing deadline shows historic number of Republicans, familiar Democratic names

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The race for 2022 is officially on.
Tuesday, June 7 was the deadline for candidates to file, for everything from Governor to Lt. Governor, all the way to state and local races ahead of Hawaii's August primary.
While a lot of the big races have familiar names, the down ballot races could be a lot more competitive than in the past.
Right now, Democrats in Hawaii have a super majority in the legislature: 47 to 4 in the House. In the Senate, it's even more, at 24-1, with Kurt Fevella as the only Republican senator.
Part of that is because Republicans have had such a small bench.
A significant number of races went unopposed last cycle.
In 2020, Republicans were only able to fill about half of the races with a candidate. This year, races are shaping up differently.
Republicans have been focused on recruiting, and now have candidates in all 25 Senate races, and 82% of House seats.
"We're just taking it a day a time, we're making sure that our candidates are well trained and trying to equip as many candidates as possible to run solid and good races and we're excited about the opportunity and think we're gonna pick up a good amount of seats this year," says GOP chair Lynn Finnegan.
On the Democratic side, having such a large majority combined with redistricting also having some bitter primaries on the horizon, including some with sitting lawmakers battling in out.
In the Hilo-based Senate District 1, two Democratic senators Lorraine Inouye and Laura Acasio will be fighting for the same seat.
In Senate District 7, the 'canoe district' covering Molokai, Lana'i, and east Maui, it's a Democratic primary rematch of the nail-biter House primary in the same area 2 years ago. Lynn DeCoite, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ige after the resignation of Kalani English is once again facing off against legendary Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte, who barely lost to DeCoite in 2020.
On the House side, the sitting House Speaker Scott Saiki is once again facing a challenge from the left in the Democratic primary for House District 25, covering downtown, Kaka'ako, and Makiki. Saiki nearly lost the seat he's held for decades to Kim Coco Iwamoto, a former commissioner on the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission, who would also become the first transgender lawmaker in Hawaii if elected.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.