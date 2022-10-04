Tuesday Weather: Wet weather lingers with moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Wet weather continues on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Some showers may be heavy at times with the potential of thunderstorms for Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
A wet pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state where an old frontal boundary lingers. Drier and more stable conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This combined with an area of tropical moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast will support a wet pattern setting up for much of the state this weekend.
A couple of small to moderate, medium-period swells with a northerly component will move through the islands this week. A new north-northeast swell has been filling in this morning. Surf with this swell will rise along north facing shores, peaking today, but is expected to remain below advisory levels. Concurrently, a small northwest swell will move through into mid-week. These two swells will subside through Thursday. A larger north swell is forecast to arrive late Thursday into Friday, boosting north shore surf to near advisory levels Friday and Saturday. Elsewhere, a small, medium period south swell will lower gradually through the middle of the week to background levels. A slightly larger bump in south swell is expected Friday or Saturday. Lastly, weaker trades over and upwind of the state will keep east shore surf on the small side. Any slight increase in west or east shore surf would come from north-swell wrap.