Tuesday Weather: Warning level surf, trade winds, few showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 12 to 16
feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Cooler and drier conditions will prevail over Kaua'i and O'ahu with partly cloudy skies. A weakening cold front moving through Maui County and the Big Island will bring a few showers to mainly windward areas Tuesday. Highs 76 to 81. North to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Fairly dry conditions are expected statewide Wednesday through the weekend, with a few windward showers expected each night, particularly over the eastern islands, and a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon.
High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui and the Big Island.
Warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores is expected today into Wednesday as a west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. As this source slowly eases late Wednesday, the next west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. A gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend for north and west facing shores. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west-northwest swells, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.