Tuesday Weather: Warm and muggy, increasing showers later, thunderstorms and flooding possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Flood watch from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for Ni'ihau and Kaua'i
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue. Morning showers are likely for windward and mauka sections, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall will increase across the western and central ends of the state through Thursday, with locally heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms potentially generating flooding concerns. Highs 82 to 87. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Southeast winds will generate scattered showers and afternoon sea breeze clouds today. The transition continues towards a wetter and more active pattern expected to expand across the islands from west to east through the remainder of this week. The wetter pattern will be the result of a slow-moving surface front and upper low approaching Kauai from the northwest Wednesday. A band of deeper layer moisture in advance of the approaching systems is forecast to begin increasing across Kauai tonight/early Wednesday morning before expanding eastward and increasing across Oahu and portions of Maui counties Wednesday into Thursday.
Conditions should improve by the weekend.
No advisory level surf is expected this week. A south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday, and peak Wednesday, boosting surf along exposed shores. This will coincide with an increase in southerly winds which will likely produce some choppy surf. This south swell will gradually lower from late Thursday through Saturday. As trades weaken, an upstream fetch of east winds will keep small background surf along exposed east facing shores. A small northwest swell may arrive late Wednesday night, peak on Thursday, and gradually lower from Thursday night through Friday.