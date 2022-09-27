Tuesday Weather: Trade winds return along with trade showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trade winds are making a come back. Starting the day with mostly clear skies, becoming partly sunny this afternoon with scattered to isolated showers Highs 87 to 92. Trade winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
A weak boundary northeast of the state may increase showers near Kauai and Oahu by mid week. Additionally, light to moderate easterly trades will focus low clouds and showers across windward areas through the end of the week. Trades may be light enough at times to allow localized afternoon sea breezes to generate clouds and a few showers across leeward areas.
Small Craft Advisory now in effect until 6 am Wednesday
South swell will continue to lower through Wednesday. Another small longer period south swell will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday. No significant north or northwest swells are expected through Thursday night, with a small short period northwest swell expected Friday and Saturday. Another small but longer period northwest swell may arrive on Sunday. Short period choppy surf will remain rather small over the next few days across east-facing shores, with a slight increase possible later in the week and on into the weekend.