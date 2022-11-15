Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast through Friday, then winds will strengthen to breezy conditions this weekend as the ridge builds north of the state. Two passing upper troughs today and Thursday will keep brief periods of showers in the forecast mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.
The next northwest swell (320 deg) is scheduled to arrive late this afternoon with marginal advisory conditions possible along many north and west- facing exposures late tonight into Wednesday. Offshore buoys have picked up some energy overnight but have not indicated advisory level size surf yet. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.
The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. East shores exposed to the north swell may see an uptick in surf by Wednesday. South shores will remain very small with a minor bump of long period background south swell to fill in later in the week.