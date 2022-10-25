 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tuesday Weather: Trade winds increase, scattered windward showers

  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will increase today becoming breezy to windy. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Highs 84 to 89. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, numerous windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred