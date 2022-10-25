Tuesday Weather: Trade winds increase, scattered windward showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 8
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will increase today becoming breezy to windy. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Highs 84 to 89. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, numerous windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Trades will become locally strong today into Wednesday as they deliver frequent showers to windward and mauka zones. Showery conditions, mainly for windward areas, will continue through the week as winds decrease and an upper low brings decreased stability during the latter half of the week.
A recent gale north of the region will be sending a series of northwest to north swells today and tomorrow, which will boost surf north and west- facing shores. Additional northerly swells are possible this weekend into early next week. Generally background, medium period south swell will hold through the week, but a larger and longer period south swell is expected to arrive Friday. This will bump surf along south facing shores for the weekend. As the trades strengthen in the next couple of days, expect more elevated and choppy surf along east- facing shores.