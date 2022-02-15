Tuesday Weather: Trade winds increase, huge surf, thunderstorms possible tonight

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies with scattered windward showers. Highs 77 to 82. Trade winds will begin increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 76 to 81. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected through the upcoming holiday weekend. A period of wetter weather is anticipated the next couple of days as an upper-level low moves over the islands. Showers, some briefly heavy, will favor windward areas, but a few showers can be expected over leeward areas as well. The low will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly tonight and Wednesday. The chance for heavy showers will diminish Thursday and Friday.
High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Kauai County and Oa'hu
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui
An incoming west-northwest swell has arrived in the islands early this morning and will continue to build through the day today, then hold steady into Wednesday. This swell will bring warning level surf to exposed shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island, and advisory level surf to Molokai and Maui. The swell is expected to lower Wednesday night through Friday, but could linger at advisory levels into Wednesday night. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, peak below advisory levels Saturday, then lower Saturday night through early next week.
An out of season south swell will will give south shore surf a boost up close to the summertime average today through Thursday. This swell will lower Thursday night and Friday with surf returning to mainly background levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain smaller than normal through Wednesday, then rise close to the seasonal average Thursday through the weekend.