Tuesday Weather: Trade winds continue, increasing showers possible later today

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds continue on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Starting off with scattered windward and mauka showers, increasing this afternoon and into early Wednesday. Some of those showers may drift to leeward spots. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers likely windward and mountains. Scattered showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 10 to 20 Mph
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will likely ease Friday and Saturday then rebuild Sunday into early next week. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, along with the occasional brief shower spilling into leeward communities.
Surf along south facing shores will build through the day as a fresh south-southwest swell continues to fill in. This swell is expected to peak later today through Wednesday, then slowly ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected late this weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north facing shores will return to typical summer levels today as a northwest swell moves out. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day, with an
upward trend possible this weekend as a medium-period northeast swell arrives.