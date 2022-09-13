Tuesday Weather: Trade winds continue, expected to fade later in the week

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate trade winds continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Likely morning showers will become scattered showers later. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Moderate trade winds will remain in place into Wednesday, then gradually diminish through the end of the week. The trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers to windward areas, with an area of moisture lingering over most islands this morning, then gradually diminishing. As winds weaken, afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and showers to leeward areas as well. Shower coverage and intensity may increase from Wednesday into Friday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected next weekend.
The near 3 foot small, medium to long period south swell passing around the islands this morning will slowly fade through tonight. A similar medium period southeast swell is showing up and this swell should last through late week. This swell will maintain elevated surf along many southeast and eastern-facing shores, in particular windward Big Island, the next few days. The next mentionable swells may arrive from both the northwest early next week and the south in a little over a week.