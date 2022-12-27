Tuesday Weather: Trade winds build, drier conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today expect partly cloudy skies with a low chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies. Lows 63 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Hawai'i Island summits until 6 pm today. East winds from 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph expected.
Dry and stable conditions will limit shower chances across the islands through the upcoming weekend. Light to moderate trade winds will focus a few showers along windward areas at times this week.
A series of northwest to west northwest swells will pass through the next several days. The most recent west northwest (310-320 degree) swell that peaked this past holiday weekend surf will be leveling off through the day. The next moderate size, medium period west to northwest (310 degree) swell on its heels will build in beginning Wednesday and potentially lift north and west-facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year`s Day (Sunday) may also generate a HSA event Monday. East-facing shore wind wave chop will remain small this week. A short term boost in easterlies the next couple of days will likely add another foot or two onto east faces.