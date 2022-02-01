Tuesday Weather: Sun, showers and surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny with scattered windward showers Tuesday morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with isolated windward showers. Lows 63 to 68. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for Big Island summits.
Trade wind speeds will fluctuate between light and moderate speeds this week due to a series of fronts that will approach and stall northwest of the islands.
Showers will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, particularly during nights and mornings.
A more typical showery trade wind pattern is expected to return over the weekend, with trades strengthening to moderate and breezy levels.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui.
A west northwest swell arriving this morning is expected to generateadvisory-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through 6 am HST Wednesday morning. This west northwest swell will be large enough to push combined seas to the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) threshold across waters around Kauai, prompting issuance of an SCA for these waters through this afternoon. A reinforcing west northwest swell, expected Thursday night into Friday, will support near advisory- level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday, then lower on Sunday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week. An increase is expected late this week as a small northeast pulse arrives and as the trade winds strengthen over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels with only minimal energy expected over the next several days. A small, south- southwest swell may arrive toward the end of the week.