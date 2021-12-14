Tuesday Weather: Showery conditions with gusty trades

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly cloudy with frequent showers for windward sections, some briefly heavy. Leeward spots will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, lows will dip into the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Trade winds start to ease up at 10 to 25 mph.
A cloud and shower band will linger over the area through Wednesday, bringing passing showers to most windward communities, with some showers spreading leeward. After a somewhat drier period Thursday into Saturday, moisture may increase again over the weekend, with the potential for heavy rain Sunday into next week.
North facing shore surf is experiencing an upward trend with the arrival of this morning's moderate size, medium period north northeast swell. While most of the energy associated with this swell was aimed well east of the islands, enough of this energy will angularly spread into the area from the north and east and boost north and east facing shore surf through Wednesday. The more easterly source of this swell will likely result in larger surf lingering longer over more eastern islands. North shore surf heights may flirt with High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels tonight and Wednesday morning. A couple of long period northwest swells, in association with gale force lows passing across the northwestern Pacific through Tuesday, are scheduled to arrive later this week. A small, long period northwest swell will move through the area Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly larger long period northwest swell expected Friday through Sunday. East facing shore chop will remain rough through Wednesday in response to local and upstream moderate to fresh trade flow. Near HSA level east facing shore surf is a possibility through early Wednesday as, along with higher east wind waves, a northeast swell may wrap in.