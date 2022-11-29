Tuesday Weather: Showers remain in the forecast; High Surf Advisory in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Showers remain in Tuesday's forecast with the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui County through 6 am Wednesday.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Showers remain in Tuesday's forecast with the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Maui County through 6 am Wednesday.
Winter weather advisory until 6 pm for Hawai'i Island summits until 6 pm
Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers; isolated thunderstorms for Maui County. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
A low pressure system far north of the state will continue to weaken the large scale winds over the state through Wednesday afternoon.
Periods of showers will remain in the forecast today with locally heavy showers possible in thunderstorms.
A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build in through the island chain today before gradually declining Wednesday. Another larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce peak surf heights well above the advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores. Some of the swell energy may get into parts of west Big Island but a High Surf Advisory for the area remains low at this time. Further out, a moderate period northeast swell is expected over the weekend as a low far to the northeast develops over the next couple of days.
Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Weather and Traffic Anchor
Some of Davey D's favorite things: I love spending time with my 'ohana. Making people laugh and smile. Eating dessert. Jammin' my 'ukulele.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.