Tuesday Weather: Scattered showers statewide, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - All islands could see increased cloud cover as the day wears on. Overall, we'll see partly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy. Numerous windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moist southeasterly flow will deliver increased showers statewide today. Trades should begin to return late today and strengthen Wednesday, remaining strong for the remainder of the week as the area returns to a typical trade wind distribution of clouds and showers.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores Kauai County to Moloka'i
A medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is building into the Hawaiian Islands this morning. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) was issued this morning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai lasting through tonight. North facing shores of Maui will approach and may yet exceed HSA thresholds by tonight. This northwest swell will peak later tonight, with swell and surf heights diminishing quickly on Wednesday.
Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing surf to east facing shores by Wednesday and surf heights will remain elevated into the weekend.