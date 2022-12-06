 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Scattered showers statewide, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - All islands could see increased cloud cover as the day wears on. Overall, we'll see partly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy. Numerous windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

