Tuesday Weather: Mostly dry conditions with light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly dry weather and light winds continue with sunshine to start on Tuesday. Afternoon sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and a few isolated showers to interior and mauka sections. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue through today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands on Wednesday, bringing a period of strong north winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. The front will weaken into a trough and slowly shift westward Thursday through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
The current northwest swell has subsided below High Surf Advisory thus the HSA has been cancelled. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low- end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.
Small background south swells are expected through today, with a series of slightly larger, longer-period south swells expected tomorrow through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week and slowly trend up over the weekend as trades return.