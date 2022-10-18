 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday Weather: Mostly dry conditions with light winds

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly dry weather and light winds continue with sunshine to start on Tuesday. Afternoon sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and a few isolated showers to interior and mauka sections. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 Day
Jelly Fish
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred