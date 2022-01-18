Tuesday Weather: Mostly dry conditions with light winds, scattered morning showers Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Generally dry and pleasant weather with light winds Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible over windward slopes and coasts, mainly over the eastern islands during nights and mornings, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 62 to 67. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
A weakening front may bring an increase in showers late Friday through Saturday night as it moves down the island chain, particularly for windward areas.
Drier weather appears to build in behind the front for Sunday and next Monday, with minimal shower activity.
Buoy 51001, northwest of the state, has just now begun to rise with the new northwest (310 degrees) swell over the last couple of hours. The swell appears to be running later than guidance, so swell heights will likely rise locally later this afternoon through tonight, with a peak Wednesday. Surf generated by this swell is expected to reach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands on Wednesday. With its slightly more westerly direction, this swell could push surf near or above the 8 foot HSA criteria along west facing shores of the Big Island later Wednesday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday, The initial forerunners from a larger northwest swell (of similar direction) will arrive early Friday. This swell is expected to rise rapidly, with resulting surf likely exceeding High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from as early as Friday afternoon, but most likely that evening. An HSA will likely be required for the west facing shores of Big Island Friday night as well, with a possible HSW by early Saturday morning.