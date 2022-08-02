Tuesday Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, trade winds hang on, easing up by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny with scattered windward and mauka showers and isolated showers leeward. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers Lows 72 to 78. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph with local land and sea breezes.
Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through tonight, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. A transition to a land and sea breeze regime is expected late Wednesday, that will persist through the second half of the week as an upper disturbance and surface trough move in from the east. Clouds and showers will shift to interior and mountain locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form each day. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated this weekend.
Small craft advisory now in effect until 6 pm this evening
A south swell currently affecting local waters will keep surf heights elevated along south facing shores today. Surf heights will decrease from tonight onward as this south swell energy declines. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady today. Wind waves will decrease on Wednesday as trades ease; however distant tropical activity in the eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period, east swell into the area from tonight through Friday. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.