Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
today as a large long-period south swell arrives.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet, rising to 8 to 12 feet this
afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor
entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Tuesday Weather: Lots of sunshine with trade winds; high surf advisory for south shores

  Updated
  • 0
Island Pic

Ānuenue  over Leahi, O'ahu

 Cameron Brooks

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A return to mostly sunny trade wind weather on Tuesday. Clouds and light showers will favor windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers at night Highs 83 to 88. Lows 67 to 72. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

8 Day

Light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Trade winds will trend down Friday through the weekend, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established over leeward areas. Rainfall accumulations will remain light with the dry and stable conditions in place.

Surf

Long- period, south swell energy is still filling in early this morning. Surf heights will reach solid High Surf Advisory levels by late this afternoon. Surf may reach low- end warning levels this evening if surf heights come in higher than guidance. Surf heights are expected to decline below advisory level Thursday, and return to the summer average by the weekend.

The current small northwest swell will slowly decline today and tonight with mainly background energy by tomorrow. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trade winds. The one exception will be for areas exposed to the south swell.

Tags

