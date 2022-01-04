Tuesday Weather: Light winds prevail with scattered showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Light winds will prevail through the workweek, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas, with a brief period of light trades expected Wednesday night and Thursday.
Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the southern shorelines of the islands at night.
Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands over the weekend.
A moderate-building-to-large size, long to medium period northwest swell will build in late tonight through Thursday. During this time period, a strong, slow-moving Bering Sea low will send a moderate, long to medium period north swell into the local waters. This northwest and north swell combination will produce high surf that will likely prompt High Surf Advisories along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores Wednesday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week and this will push in a third, even larger size northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of generating XL, warning level surf along north and west facing shores this weekend.