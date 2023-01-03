Tuesday Weather: Light winds, mostly dry weather, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds continue across the islands Tuesday morning. Today expect mostly sunny skies with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated showers leeward. Lows 65 To 70. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight, and progress down the island chain through Thursday. Light winds today will give way to trade winds behind the front. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui.
The current northwest swell will continue to gradually subside today. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for most north and west facing shores. Overlapping northwest (330-340 degrees) and north- northwest (340-350 degrees) pulses will fill in late tonight through Wednesday keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores.
The HSA may need to be extended through tomorrow if these pulses come in larger than guidance. These swells will trend down Thursday through Friday. A small northwest swell (320 degrees) and small north- northeast swell (20-30 degrees) is possible Friday night through the
coming weekend.
South facing shores remain small due to a small south- southwest swell (200 degrees) moving through today and tomorrow. Small surf along east facing shores may trend up through the rest of the week as trades return and more northerly and northeasterly pulses move through the state, mentioned above.