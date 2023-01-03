 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Light winds, mostly dry weather, High Surf Advisory

 By Darin Miyashiro

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds continue across the islands Tuesday morning. Today expect mostly sunny skies with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated showers leeward. Lows 65 To 70. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

