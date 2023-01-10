Tuesday Weather: Light winds, dry conditions, surf on the way up

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds continue with dry and stable weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with very limited showers. Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated leeward showers. Lows 64 to 69. North winds around 15 mph becoming.
A weakening cold front will bring moderate trade winds and a brief increase in clouds and showers, mainly over windward and mauka zones, on Wednesday. Otherwise, stable conditions and light winds, will limit rainfall.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold steady below advisory levels today, then rapidly build and exceed warning levels late tonight through Wednesday as the largest swell of the season arrives. The swell will begin out of the northwest, then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) direction through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially reaching warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at background levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.