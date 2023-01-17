Tuesday Weather: Light winds bring hazy conditions and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds will create hazy conditions across the islands as vog lingers. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers over interior sections. Highs 80 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers. Lows 59 to 64. Variable 5 to 15 mph.
A weak ridge north of the islands will continue to produce light southeasterly background winds across the region through Thursday. Sea breezes will develop over each island building clouds and producing a few showers over island interior sections in the afternoon to early evening hours. The weather pattern trends wetter from Thursday onward as an unstable upper level trough moves into the region. An approaching cold front will produce southerly winds across the western half of the state this weekend, with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms near Kauai and Oahu. Moderate to breezy trade wind weather returns by early next week.
The current large northwest swell has dropped just below advisory levels early this morning, and as a result the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. Surf along north and west facing shores is not expected to drop much today however, with a slight decline then expected tonight. A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential extra large event Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds.
The current small south swell will continue to decline today, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Returning trades could give surf a boost along east facing shores early next week.