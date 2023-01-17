 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Light winds bring hazy conditions and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds will create hazy conditions across the islands as vog lingers. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers over interior sections. Highs 80 to 85. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers. Lows 59 to 64. Variable 5 to 15 mph.

