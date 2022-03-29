Tuesday Weather: Light to moderate winds, scattered showers, surf on the rise

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tuesday will start out with some sunshine, then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Light to moderate trades will prevail allowing afternoon clouds and showers over the interior and leeward sections.
Highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees with trade winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows will range from 64 to 69 degrees with trade winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through midweek, with scattered leeward and interior shower development expected each afternoon and early evening.
Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday night, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward showers and the occasional leeward spillover.
This pattern along with moderate to breezy trades will hold in place Thursday through early next week, with potentially windy conditions over the weekend.
Relatively small northeast swells will persist into Wednesday. A larger, long-period northwest swell will gradually build Tuesday, leading to increasing surf along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell will likely not reach its peak until Wednesday as it turns toward the north-northwest, but peak surf heights are expected to remain below High Surf Advisory heights.
Another long-period northwest swell is expected at the end of the week, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory. A small, long-period south swell is expected the next couple of days, providing a bit of surf to south facing shores.
Short-period wind waves will increase toward the end of the week, leading to increasing choppy surf along east facing shores into the weekend.