Tuesday Weather: Increasing clouds and showers, thunderstorms possible; High Surf Advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Increasing clouds and showers Tuesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy to locally windy trade winds will build in and spread increasing shower trends from west to east over all islands today, as a high-pressure system strengthens north of the state and the front diminishes over Kauai.
Passing trade wind showers will continue to develop this week favoring the windward and mountain areas of each island through Friday. Drier trends are forecast for the upcoming weekend.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui
The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a pulse of north swell later in the day. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect for this episode along many north and west facing shores will continue at least through this afternoon. The north swell will gradually decline Wednesday through Friday. Rises are expected on east and south facing shores as well. Wind swell will build as the trade winds increase today and Wednesday, but the islands will lie near the eastern edge of the fetch of strong trade winds, which will limit the
growth of the local seas. The latest guidance shows the rough trade wind swell could push east shore surf on Kauai near the HSA level as early as later today, but seas are projected to build to around seasonal average elsewhere. That said, some wrapping north swell could lead to elevated east shore surf, as well as surges in Kahului and Hilo Harbors. In addition, background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell arriving this afternoon and peaking Wednesday into Thursday.