Tuesday Weather: Humid conditions, light winds and an uptick in showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds bring humid conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers to start on Tuesday, becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds around 15 mph in
Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Variable Winds 5 to 15 mph.
A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep lighter trade winds in the forecast through Thursday. Afternoon sea breezes will develop over the terrain sheltered western slopes of each island. A low level trough moving through the state will increase rainfall coverage through Wednesday. More typical drier summer trade wind weather will start from Thursday onward as the low level trough departs the pattern to the west and the ridge builds back into the region on Friday.
The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected during the Thursday through Sunday time period. The current small mid period northwest swell is expected to peak today, then lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a slight uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.