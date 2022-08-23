 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday Weather: Humid conditions, light winds and an uptick in showers

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds bring humid conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers to start on Tuesday, becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds around 15 mph in

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Variable Winds 5 to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK