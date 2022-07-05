Tuesday Weather: Frequent showers to start, breezy conditions continue, choppy surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy conditions continue with mostly cloudy skies. Widespread morning showers for windward and mauka sections, especially for Maui County and O'ahu. Showers will be likely this afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely over windward and mauka spots, scattered showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Locally strong trades will remain wetter than normal through tonight, particularly for the windward slopes of Maui County and Oahu. Trades and shower coverage then trend downward during the latter half of the week.
Small Craft Advisory now in effect until 6 pm Friday
No significant swells are expected over the next several days. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next day or so, with surf and seas easing somewhat Wednesday and Thursday as the upstream fetch diminishes. Minimal swell energy from the south and southeast is expected for most of this week. A long-lived run of near- to above-average surf along south facing shores is expected to begin late next weekend, continuing well into next week. A small, long- period swell from the east may arrive early next week, generated by east Pacific Hurricane Bonnie.