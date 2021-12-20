Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...

.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tuesday Weather: Clouds, Scattered rains and breezy trades

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) --A mix of sun, clouds and scattered rains for Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. Passing scattered rains.

Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies with higher than normal rain chances. Showers likely for windward and mauka sections. Scattered showers for leeward spots. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 15 to 20+ mph.

Wednesday - Friday. Showers are likely for windward and mauka spots. A few passing showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 74 to 80. East winds 15 to 30 mph.

8 Day Forecast

Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, will also likely develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. The trade winds may weaken as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

A NNE swell will bring elevated surf to North and East Shores.

North:  8-12 ft

West: 1-3 ft

South:  1-3 ft

East:  7-10 ft

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

