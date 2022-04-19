Tuesday Weather: Breezy winds continue with trade showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It will be partly cloudy and breezy with windward and mauka showers scattered during the day on Tuesday. Some showers may drift to leeward zones due to the trade winds.
High temperatures will range from 79 to 84 degrees with moderate to breezy trade winds from 15 to 25 mph remaining through the weekend.
An upper level trough and jet stream will keep high clouds over the region through the week. An increase in showers, especially over the western islands, on Thursday and Friday may be possible.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small today, then trend up Tuesday night through midweek as a new long-period, northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain.
Surf associated with this swell will peak through the day Wednesday, then slowly lower shift around to a more northerly direction during the second half of the week. Another long-period north-northwest swell will give north shore surf a boost to similar levels over the weekend, before declining early next week.
Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower Tuesday, then remain small through Friday.
A new south swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with south shore surf building above the summertime average over the weekend and into early next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal levels, due to the lack of a sizable trade wind fetch upstream of the island chain.