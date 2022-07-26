Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades today, fading late Wednesday, bringing humid conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue today with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated leeward showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with scattered to numerious windward and mauka showers; isolated leeward showers. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A passing disturbance, associated with the remnants of Estelle, will pass through the island chain from late Wednesday through Friday. Humidity levels will increase as trade wind speeds diminish into the light to moderate range with land and sea breezes strengthening. Showers are expected to increase on Thursday and Friday.
Expect moderate to breezy trade winds with dry and stable weather returning this weekend, as the trough passes west of the state and the surface ridge builds back into the Hawaii region.
Small Craft Advisory now in effect until 6 pm Wednesday
Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through midweek as a south swell moves out. A larger south swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, then peak late Friday through Saturday near or just below the advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through Wednesday, then drop off through the second half of the week as the trades ease.