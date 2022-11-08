 Skip to main content
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades, increasing morning showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's a trade wind Tuesday with morning showers over windward and mauka areas. Expect partly cloudy conditions over windward spots, mostly sunny leeward. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

