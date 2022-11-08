Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades, increasing morning showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's a trade wind Tuesday with morning showers over windward and mauka areas. Expect partly cloudy conditions over windward spots, mostly sunny leeward. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds stick around through Saturday. Trade winds decrease from Sunday onward as a cold front approaches the islands from the north. A band of low-level clouds drifting into the islands will increase shower coverage through the early morning hours. Otherwise typical trade wind shower activity will continue with drier trends each day and wetter trends through the overnight to early morning hours, favoring windward and mauka areas.
The strong trade winds in the vicinity of and upstream of the islands will likely maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores into mid-week.
A series of small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected through Friday. These swells were mostly aimed east of the state so there is a larger margin of error during the next several days. We should see a small, medium-period north-northeast swell begin to arrive later today, followed by a slightly larger pulse Thursday. These swells should provide a modest boost in surf heights along most north facing shores and select east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, a large northwest swell arriving late Friday night will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting Saturday. Exposed areas could also see seas reaching the Small Craft Advisory threshold of 10 feet during the peak of the swell sometime late Saturday through Saturday night.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through most of this week with minimal background energy. A small, long-period south-southwest swell, which may arrive as early as Friday, could potentially provide a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.