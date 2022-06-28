Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds with passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, isolated afternoon showers. Scattered high level cirrus clouds over the islands will enhance sunrise and sunset colors. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A strengthening high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing across the state through the weekend. Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mauka areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper-level disturbance may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage this weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will hold this morning, then trend up slightly this afternoon as a fresh south swell arrives. Heights will near the advisory level by tonight. This new pulse should peak this evening through Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the
week, likely becoming rough Friday through the weekend as the trades become strong. Confidence remains low for any long-period pulse locally associated with Tropical Storm Celia in the far eastern Pacific. Summertime conditions will continue for north facing shores.