Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with morning showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning trade showers will focus mainly over windward and mauka sections, becoming scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight, Mostly cloudy with scattered evening showers, numerous showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

