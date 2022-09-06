Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with morning showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning trade showers will focus mainly over windward and mauka sections, becoming scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy with scattered evening showers, numerous showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Expect moderate to locally breezy trade winds lasting through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. A low level trough passing over the islands will enhance shower activity across the state through the morning hours. Trade winds will weaken on Thursday, as we transition to a more hybrid windward trade wind and leeward sea breeze regime from Friday through Monday. In this hybrid wind pattern clouds and scattered showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon and then shift to windward areas during the overnight time periods.
Surf along south facing shores will remain steady this week into Thursday producing near seasonal average surf heights. A gale low in the Tasman Sea will send a moderate south southwest swell towards Hawaii this weekend. A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands. East swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay may also arrive over the weekend.